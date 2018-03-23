FIA Formula 2

Arjun Maini Puts Trident On Top on Day Two of Bahrain Test

Arjun Maini was fastest on day two in Bahrain
Credit: Malcolm Griffiths/LAT Images

Arjun Maini was quickest of day two of the second and final FIA Formula 2 pre-season test around the Bahrain International Circuit, finishing ahead of Jack Aitken and Nyck de Vries.

Maini, racing for Trident in 2018 after stepping up from the GP3 Series, was the only driver to set a time beneath 1:43s, with his 1:42.779s 0.224 seconds clear of ART Grand Prix’s Aitken, another GP3 graduate.

Day one pace setter de Vries ended up third for Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing, a further 0.077 seconds back on Aitken, while Luca Ghiotto of Campos Vexatec Racing was fourth ahead of Charouz Racing System’s Louis Delétraz.

George Russell, who along with team-mate Aitken, was the busiest driver of the morning session with each completing forty laps, ended sixth fastest ahead of Carlin’s Lando Norris, with the BWT Arden duo of Maximilian Günther and Nirei Fuzukumi eighth and tenth, either side of Russian Time’s Tadasuke Makino.

There were two red flags in that morning session, with Artem Markelov causing the first when he spun his Russian Time machine at turn eight, while Alexander Albon caused the second by stopping his DAMS machine at pit entry.

Race simulations were the name of the game in the afternoon, with no driver managing to get anywhere near their times from the morning session, but it was again a Trident driver who ended the session on top, but this time it was Santino Ferrucci.

Ferrucci’s best of 1:45.522s saw him edge out MP Motorsport’s Ralph Boschung into second place, while Maini completed a good day by placing third ahead of Delétraz and Norris.

Former Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi was sixth fastest, also for MP Motorsport, ahead of Aitken, who was again the busiest driver of the session, adding fifty-two laps to his morning tally.

Antonio Fuoco was eighth fastest in the afternoon for Charouz Racing System ahead of Carlin’s Sergio Sette Câmara, while Fuzukumi again completed the top ten for BWT Arden.

Bahrain International Circuit Test Day 2 Results

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME AMLAPSTIME PMLAPS
116Arjun MainiINDTrident1:42.779341:46.16239
27Jack AitkenGBRART Grand Prix1:43.003341:48.35452
34Nyck de VriesNEDPertamina Prema Theodore Racing1:43.080401:50.81438
414Luca GhiottoITACampos Vexatec Racing1:43.111241:49.68837
520Louis DeletrazSWICharouz Racing System1:43.145171:46.73739
68George RussellGBRART Grand Prix1:43.161401:51.24344
718Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:43.212311:47.43133
811Maximilian GuntherGERBWT Arden1:43.31522No Time0
92Tadasuke MakinoJAPRussian Time1:43.415201:51.21734
1012Nirei FukuzumiJAPBWT Arden1:43.467271:48.86733
1121Antonio FuocoITACharouz Racing System1:43.498331:48.85538
126Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS1:43.520291:49.79640
139Roberto MerhiESPMP Motorsport1:43.610171:47.71925
1419Sergio Sette CamaraBRZCarlin1:43.612291:48.86225
151Artem MarkelovRUSRussian Time1:43.641281:50.89735
163Sean GelaelINOPertamina Prema Theodore Racing1:43.686371:49.51240
1717Santino FerrucciUSATrident1:43.785221:45.52241
1815Roy NissanyISRCampos Vexatec Racing1:43.971261:48.94438
195Alexander AlbonTHADAMS1:44.001211:49.99526
2010Ralph BoschungSWIMP Motorsport1:44.164141:45.66417

