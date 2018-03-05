Boschung Secures Formula 2 Return with MP Motorsport

Ralph Boschung will return to the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2018 after joining MP Motorsport for his sophomore campaign having previously tested with the Dutch outfit in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year.

The twenty-year-old Swiss racer competed with Campos Racing in 2017, and scored eleven points with a best finish of seventh, with Boschung showing some flashes of potential along the way, and he is excited to be returning to Formula 2 for a second season.

“I’m really happy to be joining MP Motorsport for my second season in Formula 2,” said Boschung. “We cooperated very well during our day together at Yas Marina, and this gave me the confidence that we can do well in 2018.

“With the new car, it’s a level playing field for everyone, and MP has the staff to get the most out of a new chassis. It will be an amazing season.”

Boschung is the first driver to be confirmed to race for the Dutch outfit, and team manager Sander Dorsman feels the Swiss racer can turn the promise he showed last year into solid results this season.

“It’s great that Ralph will be part of our Formula 2 team for 2018,” said Dorsman. “He has shown good speed in his first season in F2 and I’m certain we can convert his speed into more solid results.

“Our post-season test with Ralph went very well and we are convinced we can build on that form to produce a consistent points-winning run in the season ahead.”