Challenge Champion Brown Moves To MINI Challenge

2017 Ginetta GT5 Challenge champion Lewis Brown will move into touring car competition this season with an entry into the MINI Challenge.

The nineteen year old impressively won the Challenge title in his first season in the series, taking seven victories on his way to a first car-racing title.

Brown’s transition to the MINI Challenge will come in the headline JCW class as he runs his own car with support from the AReeve Motorsport team.

It will mark the new BRDC Rising Star’s first time competing in front wheel drive machinery, having previously competed in the Ginetta Juniors.

Competing as part of a sold-out 32 car entry, the Lincolnshire racer is targeting success in the series’ Rookie Cup and starts testing later this month.

“I’m really excited for the 2018 season and I can’t wait to get started in the new car,” said Brown.

“The grid is shaping up to be a seriously competitive one and it’ll be a good test of how much I’ve developed as a driver competing against them all.

“The car itself is going to be quite a change from the Ginetta G40 I’ve become used to! However, I’m confident I’ll be able to adapt to it and get a good start to the season at Oulton Park.”