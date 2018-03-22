FIA Formula 2

De Vries Edges Delétraz on Opening Day of Bahrain Test

Nyck de Vries was fastest on day one in Bahrain
Credit: Malcolm Griffiths/LAT Images

Nyck de Vries and the Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing team led the way on the opening day of the final FIA Formula 2 pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday.

De Vries, part of the McLaren F1 Team’s junior programme, set the pace in the afternoon session with a best time of 1:43.785s, with only Louis Delétraz from the Charouz Racing System team the only other driver to dip beneath the 1:44s mark.

Luca Ghiotto had set the best time of the morning session, although the Campos Vexatec Racing driver’s lap of 1:44.042s was only good enough for third place overall, while Lando Norris’ 1:44.051s in the afternoon left him fourth fastest for Carlin.

Arjun Maini jumped up the order in the afternoon as well to finish fifth for Trident, while Antonio Fuoco ended sixth in the second Charouz car despite improving on his morning time when he was second fastest behind Ghiotto.

Ralph Boschung ended seventh for MP Motorsport ahead of BWT Arden’s Maximilian Günther, while Sergio Sette Câmara of Carlin and Jack Aitken of ART Grand Prix completed the top ten, just ahead of George Russell.

Maini was one of three drivers to bring out red flags in the morning session when he stopped on the start/finish straight, with DAMS duo Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi also causing the session to be halted as marshals recovered their Dallara’s.

There was only one red flag in the afternoon session when Artem Markelov stopped his Russian Time machine at turn eight, although he was able to get going again.

Day two gets underway at 9am local time on Thursday.

Bahrain International Circuit Test Day 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME AMLAPSTIME PMLAPS
14Nyck de VriesNEDPertamina Prema Theodore Racing1:44.944271:43.78521
220Louis DeletrazSWICharouz Racing System1:44.549171:43.90524
314Luca GhiottoITACampos Vexatec Racing1:44.042281:44.36319
418Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:45.087241:44.05126
516Arjun MainiINDTrident1:44.919141:44.11527
621Antonio FuocoITACharouz Racing System1:44.435121:44.20219
710Ralph BoschungSWIMP Motorsport1:45.214141:44.32720
811Maximilian GuntherGERBWT Arden1:44.603231:44.41030
919Sergio Sette CamaraBRZCarlin1:45.225251:44.44425
107Jack AitkenGBRART Grand Prix2:28.722271:44.44842
118George RussellGBRART Grand Prix2:20.779291:44.50536
122Tadasuke MakinoJAPRussian Time1:45.369161:44.63723
131Artem MarkelovRUSRussian Time1:44.657141:44.64421
143Sean GelaelINOPertamina Prema Theodore Racing1:45.920261:44.68322
1512Nirei FukuzumiJAPBWT Arden1:44.711251:49.23028
169Roberto MerhiESPMP Motorsport1:45.800161:44.80625
1717Santino FerrucciUSATrident1:45.935211:44.82024
185Alexander AlbonTHADAMS1:44.868121:46.21728
1915Roy NissanyISRCampos Vexatec Racing1:45.022241:45.92321
206Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS1:45.600181:45.89322

