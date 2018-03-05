Full Driver Line-up confirmed for Three-Day Paul Ricard Test

Alexander Albon, Roberto Merhi and Roy Nissany will all participate in this weeks three-day test at the Circuit Paul Ricard aiming to impress their respective teams in order to secure their place on the FIA Formula 2 grid for 2018.

Albon will test with DAMS as he pushes to continue in the championship for a second season, having debuted with ART Grand Prix last year, with the Thai driver coming close to ending the year with a first victory, only to be denied on the final lap by new Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Charles Leclerc.

DAMS will also run both Daniel Ticktum and Oliver Rowland in the second car as Nicholas Latifi, already confirmed to remain with the team for a third consecutive campaign, sits out the test due to the illness that also ruled him out of testing with the Sahara Force India F1 Team last week.

Former Manor Marussia F1 Team racer Merhi will join the recently confirmed Ralph Boschung at MP Motorsport, while multiple World Series Formula V8 3.5 race winner Nissany will link up with Luca Ghiotto at Campos Racing.

The rest of the class of 2018 is already set in stone, and is a good mixture of rookies and experience, with defending Teams’ champions Russian Time supplying both, with Artem Markelov (the experience) lining up alongside Tadasuke Makino (the rookie).

Prema Racing will field two drivers with experience, with McLaren F1 Team junior Nyck de Vries being joined by Sean Gelael, while ART Grand Prix go the other way, fielding two rookies in the form of 2017 GP3 Series champion George Russell and Renault Sport Academy ace Jack Aitken.

Arden International, who will run with the backing of BWT, will also field two rookies, with multiple FIA European Formula 3 Championship race winner Maximilian Günther lining up alongside GP3 Series race winner Nirei Fukuzumi, while Trident field two drivers linked with the Haas F1 Team, Arjun Maini and Santino Ferrucci.

The final two teams are new to the grid in 2018, but both have exciting looking line-ups that could potentially challenge at the front of the field.

Carlin make their Formula 2 bow with 2017 FIA European Formula 3 champion Lando Norris and Brazilian Sergio Sette Câmara, a former member of the Red Bull Junior Team, while Charouz Racing System will field Ferrari Driver Academy member Antonio Fuoco alongside Louis Delétraz.

The test gets underway on Tuesday and will run until Thursday, with drivers getting further used to the Halo-shod F2 2018 chassis that has been introduced to Formula 2 in 2018. Pirelli will bring the medium and supersoft compounds to the French circuit, with six sets of the former and two sets of the latter available to each driver.