Haas F1 Team Retains Arjun Maini as Development Driver

Haas F1 Team have confirmed that Arjun Maini will continue his role as development driver for the 2018 Season.

The Indian driver joined the American team last year whilst racing in the GP3 Series, where he won one race at the Spanish Grand Prix and finished ninth overall in the championship.

Maini’s announcement comes a day after Haas confirmed that American driver Santino Ferrucci will continue his development role for a third year. Both Maini and Ferrucci will be team-mates at Trident for the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship, with the first round at the Bahrain International Circuit to take place next weekend.

The twenty-year old says being involved with an F1 team has helped accelerated his learning, having made the jump from GP3 to F2, and aims to race in Formula 1 one day.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of Haas F1 Team,” said Maini.

“Being involved with an F1 program has really accelerated my learning in terms of what I need to do on the racetrack and with my engineers.

In fact, it’s already helped me transition from GP3 to F2. I’m one step closer to my goal of competing in Formula One thanks to Haas F1 Team’s support.”

Maini’s path to F1 began in 2007 when he won the Rotax Mini Max National Championship before he made the pursuit onto single-seater championships. He won the 2013 Formula BMW Super Six Series in Asia and finished second overall in the 2014 BRDC Formula 4 championship.

He made his debut in the GP3 Series in 2016 with Jenzer Motorsport, having missed the first four races. He ended that year tenth overall, as well as becoming the first Indian driver to finish on the podium in the series.

Haas’ Team Principal, Gunther Steiner said the team will be keeping a close eye on the Indian driver and will be supportive in his transition into F2 this year.

“Arjun enjoyed a breakout season in GP3 last year and we’re keeping a close watch on his progress this year in F2,” said Steiner.

“He has a history of finding success at every level in which he’s competed and we’re supportive of his efforts as he steps up to F2.”