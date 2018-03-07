Hamilton Reflects on ‘Good Day’ Opening Of Second Barcelona Test

Lewis Hamilton reflected on a positive start to the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday, feeling it was a ‘good day’ after putting more mileage on the W09 car.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver was on track for the afternoon session whilst team-mate Valtteri Bottas completed the morning test, with the reigning World Champion mainly working on new aerodynamic parts on the car, as well as recovery strategies for potential sensor failures.

Hamilton completed a total of ninety one laps and recorded the fourth fastest time with a 1:20.808s, and reflecting on the start of the second test, Hamilton said that the team got through everything during the day.

“It’s been a good day. We’ve got through everything we needed and put good mileage on the car – it’s been productive” said Hamilton.

“The biggest challenge we faced today was to get the tyres working properly on this new track surface. The medium tyre was difficult to get working; the soft tyre is better for warm-up, but suffered with degradation.

“But we are learning all the time.”

Despite having a successful day of testing for the British driver, Hamilton says that there are still some areas the team need to work on over the next three remaining days.

“Overall it’s been a good start to the second test although there is not a whole lot to say at this moment.” Hamilton continued.

“We have not worked too much on fine-tuning the set-up as we’re mostly still gathering information. In the next couple of days, once we get into the long-runs and some shorter qualifying-style runs, we will get a better idea of where the car is.”