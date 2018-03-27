“It Didn’t Go As Expected” – Sergey Sirotkin On Debut Weekend

Sergey Sirotkin says he was disappointed over how his debut weekend went at the Australian Grand Prix, following a brake failure.

The Williams Martini Racing driver became the first retirement of the 2018 season after he was forced to retire due to a brake duct failure caused by a plastic sandwich bag reaching into the right rear brake duct.

Aside from the retirement, Australia was tough for Sirotkin, having qualifying towards the back of the grid in nineteenth place on his first weekend as a F1 driver.

The Russian driver endured a difficult weekend, saying he found it difficult to learn on the opening weekend of the season.

“It didn’t go as expected and I’m not even talking in terms of the results, which we obviously wanted to achieve but didn’t.” said Sirotkin

“I’m talking about the learning, which we didn’t get. It’s a bit of a shame and I’m quite disappointed with that because it’s not ideal and it was not the easiest weekend for me.

“It was quite important to do a good race.”

Williams struggled throughout the weekend with both cars, with Lance Stroll finishing down in fourteenth place, behind rookie driver Charles Leclerc in the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

Sirotkin however, remains confident that the team will deliver next round at Bahrain, a track the Russian is familiar with having raced around the track during his GP2 Series days.

“Preparing for the Bahrain weekend, at least I know I have a good chance so we’re looking forward. In just two weeks we’ll be back at the track and we’ll work harder than ever.” Sirotkin continued.

“I’m sure we’ll get to where we deserve to be.”