Jaguar celebrate best ever points haul

Panasonic Jaguar Racing are celebrating their best ever points haul in Formula E after they finished fourth and sixth in the Mexico City ePrix.

It was the same venue that saw the team achieve their best finish last year, but while that result came about after several crashes and retirements, this result was achieved thanks to the raw pace of their I-TYPE 2 car.

Both drivers seemed able to conserve energy better than any other team, and it allowed Mitch Evans to storm through the field from twelfth to sixth, with Nelson Piquet Jr challenging Sebastien Buemi for the last podium position.

The result sees the team move into third place in the team’s championship, and although they just missed out on a maiden podium this time around, team boss James Barclay said that they are sure it is not too far away.

“It’s a strong result for the team, the best ever points finish for Panasonic Jaguar Racing,” said Barclay.

“Great progress was made by both drivers, demonstrating the speed of the Jaguar I-TYPE 2 and team this season.

“To come away from Mexico sitting in third position in the team’s championship, it is clear that we have made huge steps forward and a podium will come soon.

“We only have a short break before we get back on track in Uruguay and we will renew our focus pushing forward and securing more points.”

Piquet was also confident that a first podium was just around the corner, saying that he believes the Jaguar is now the most consistent car on the grid.

“It was a solid race,” Piquet said. “A better starting position would have given us a podium, so this will be the aim for Punta del Este in a few days’ time.

“I believe the Jaguar I-TYPE 2 is the most consistent car on the track and hopefully soon we will be the quickest as we move towards a top three finish.”