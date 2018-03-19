Leclerc Can’t Wait to Begin Life as F1 Driver Ahead of Debut

Charles Leclerc is feeling the energy and excitement ahead of the new Formula 1 Season as he is set for his first ever race at the Australian Grand Prix with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

The Monegasque driver will be one of two rookies to start their first ever F1 race this weekend at Albert Park, alongside Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin at Williams Martini Racing.

The 2017 FIA Formula 2 champion will race around the streets of Melbourne for the first time in his career, but says that he looks forward to the special occasion on Sunday.

“I am really looking forward to being in Melbourne.” said Leclerc.

“The first race of a season is always exciting for a driver, but this being the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of my career makes the occasion even more special.

“Melbourne is a lovely city that I discovered when I came to watch the Australian GP last year. Driving on the circuit in Albert Park will be a new experience for me, and I look forward to the challenge.”

The Swiss team struggled during winter testing after both Leclerc and team-mate Marcus Ericsson made numerous mistakes during their runs, showcasing the C37 could be a handful.

However, Leclerc is eager to work with the team and understand how they can maximize the potential of their new car in Melbourne.

The Monte-Carlo born driver also says that he can feel the excitement ahead of the new season and can’t wait to begin life as an F1 driver.

“With it being the opening race of the season, you can really feel the excitement and energy there.” Lelcerc continued.

“Over the past weeks, I have got to know the team well, learned all of the relevant procedures, and was able to get a first impression of the new C37 during winter testing.

“I am eager to now spend a full race weekend in the car and work with the team to understand how we can maximize our potential.

“I can’t wait to be on track for my first Grand Prix as a Formula 1 driver.”