Limited Testing Mileage has Left Force India on Back Foot, says Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez was finally able to get some much needed track time on Thursday after seeing his first day in the VJM11 ruined by snow and extreme temperatures on Wednesday, with the Mexican completing sixty-five laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Perez was happy to finally get behind the wheel after three months away from the track, and the Sahara Force India F1 Team racer ended the day eighth fastest, although his programme was more aligned to getting to understand the car more rather than for outright pace.

The twenty-eight-year-old hopes that next weeks second test at the same venue will offer the team the opportunity to claim back some of the time they lost this week thanks to the poor weather.

“With the snow and rain yesterday, I finally got my chance in the new car today,” said Perez. “After three months away from the track, it’s always a special moment when you feel the power of an F1 car again. It really makes you smile.

“It’s just a shame the weather has been so poor this week. It’s limited our mileage and made things a bit more difficult.

“Today was all about getting through the run plan and helping the team understand the car more. I think next week will give me a better idea of what we can expect when we arrive in Melbourne.”