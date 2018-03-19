Marcus Ericsson wary of unpredictable Australian weather

Marcus Ericsson says he’s looking forward to kicking off the 2018 Formula 1 Season at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Swedish driver will start in his fifth season in the sport, his fourth with the newly branded Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team alongside new team-mate and 2017 FIA Formula 2 champion, Charles Leclerc.

Ericsson’s best result in Formula 1 to date is his eighth place finish at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, his first race and points scored at the Swiss team.

Previewing this weekend’s season opener, Ericsson says that he’s excited to return to Albert Park where he feels is a good challenge for the drivers to race on.

“We are ready and looking forward to the first Grand Prix.” said Ericsson.

“It is always exciting to kick off the season in such a fantastic location, and on a track that is fun to drive.

“The circuit in Albert Park is a mix between a street track and a regular circuit, which is a good challenge for us drivers.

“The weather is usually quite unpredictable there, so that also spices things up for the weekend.”

Winter testing for Sauber has been mixed. Whilst the Swiss team suffered no major mechanical or engine related issues, mistakes from Leclerc and Ericsson show that the new C37 could be a handful this season.

Nevertheless, Ericcson says that the next step now is to understand where do they lie in terms of the competition as they aim to push up the grid and into the midfield.

“I am looking forward to seeing our new car on track for the full race weekend for the first time.” Ericsson continued.

“Winter testing was useful in terms of gaining a general understanding of the car’s behaviour and potential. Now, we are moving to the next step when we will start to understand where we are in relation to our competitors.

“I look forward to it all and can’t wait to be back on track in Albert Park.”