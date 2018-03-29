Netflix And Formula 1 Confirm 2018 Season Documentary-Series

Formula 1 and Netflix have announced a season-long collaboration in a documentary series of the 2018 season.

The series will launch in 2019 where the documentary will showcase for the first time, into the lives of key individuals in the sport, as well as immersing deep into the cockpits and paddocks of the sport.

Netflix has commissioned ten episodes from the 2018 season and will film more of the season, capturing the intense action and drama from the series.

The series will be executive-produced by Academy-Award winner and the minds behind the film Senna, James Gay Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films. Sophie Todd will be the showrunner.

Formula 1’s Managing Director of Commercial Operations, Sean Bratches spoke of the new deal and said the collaboration with the American streaming service will give fans an insight behind the scenes of the sport.

“Formula 1 is a global sport that we are actively repositioning from a motorsport company to a media and entertainment brand.” said Bratches.

“The agreement with Netflix serves to chronicle the fascinating story of what transpires behind the scenes during a grand prix season.

“This is a perspective of the sport that has yet to be unveiled to fans around the world. This series will unleash a compelling vantage point to the sport that will delight fans and serve as a catalyst to entice new fans.”

Director of Media rights, Ian Holmes said that F1 welcomes Netflix as a new way of capturing the sport’s exciting moments and a chance to present the sport to new fans.

“We are delighted to welcome a Netflix Original to Formula 1, a brand which has screened so many successful productions.” said Holmes.

“This collaboration represents a new way of capturing our sport in all of its exciting aspects. There is nothing like F1, its layers of engineering complexity, allied to the enormity of human endeavour required to get through a Grand Prix season.

“The chance to present our sport through Netflix, to their worldwide audience, in an original and unique format, is something that we are very much looking forward to. This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase F1 and attract new fans to the sport.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Vice President of Content said the partnership with F1 will help them on their mission on working with world-class brands.

“This partnership with Formula 1 furthers our mission of working with world-class brands and production partners to produce best-in-class unscripted series.”