Only Six Drivers Confirmed For Clio Cup Junior Opener

Only six cars are set to take to the grid at Silverstone this weekend (24/25 March) for the opening rounds of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup Junior championship, as reported by Motorsport News.

The series was introduced last season as an entry-level championship for tin-top racing, using the same fourth-generation cars as the BTCC-supporting Clio Cup but with engine restrictors.

It wasn’t a smooth start however with an initial twelve round championship postponed, to be later replaced by a four-event mini-series running in the Autumn.

An average of eight cars entered over the four meetings, producing four different race-winners and Jack Young as the inaugural champion with MRM Racing.

Entries for the series haven’t picked up heading into 2018 however with six drivers believed to be confirmed so far, which is much lower than some of its competition at the Junior level of motorsport.

Young is set to return to defend his crown, coming up against Team Pyro’s 2017 vice-champion Lorcan Hanafin and Fiesta Junior championship runner-up Nick Reeve with new team Specialized Motorsport.

The initial entry will also feature Gus Burton and Louis Doyle will race with Pyro and JamSport Racing respectively, while Jamie-Lea Hawley joins as series’ first female racer with FinSport.