Pattison, Edwards And McCarthy Complete Clio Entry

The additions of Lee Pattison, Nathan Edwards and Jack McCarthy has made it an eighteen car entry for the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup.

Pattison and Edwards will start the season at different ends of the Clio Cup experience spectrum as team-mates within the WDE Motorsport ranks.

While six time race-winner Pattison will mark the tenth anniversary of his series debut this year, Ford Fiesta graduate Edwards is making his championship debut.

The latest additions means that WDE have a six car entry lined up for 2018, with Paul Rivett, Dan Zelos, Sam Osborne and Nic Hamilton previously announced.

That means WDE are currently set to run a third of the grid for the opening rounds of the championship at Brands Hatch next month.

Team Pyro are hot on their heels however, with McCarthy completing a five car entry as they aim to add to their six drivers’ titles in the last eight years.

McCarthy enjoyed an impressive debut campaign last year, with regular top three qualifying performances through the year and a couple of breakthrough podium finishes.

Only five teams have been confirmed for the upcoming campaign, with Matrix Motorsport (four cars), Westbourne Motorsport (two) and MRM (one) joining WDE and Pyro.

2018 Renault UK Clio Cup Entry List:

WDE Motorsport – Paul Rivett, Lee Pattison, Dan Zelos, Nic Hamilton, Sam Osborne

Team Pyro – Max Coates, Daniel Rowbottom, Jack McCarthy, Bradley Burns, Zak Fulk

Matrix Motorsport – Michael Epps, Andy Wilmot, Aaron Thompson, Jeff Alden

Westbourne Motorsport – James Colburn, James Dorlin

MRM – Brett Lidsey

“The scene is set for a truly memorable season in 2018,” said Renault Sport’s UK Motorsport Championship Manager Will Fewkes.

“The entries we have received so far are absolutely top class, re-emphasising the UK Clio Cup’s position as Europe’s premier single make saloon car championship.

“The depth of talent on the grid is also among the most exciting the UK Clio Cup has seen since it first ran in 1992.

“Predicting who will be Champion in 2018 is impossible. But I do predict one of the most unpredictable and exciting seasons in Clio Cup history.”