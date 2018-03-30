Pierre Gasly Not Focused on Future Red Bull Drive

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver Pierre Gasly insist he is not thinking about landing a future drive with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

The 2016 GP2 Series champion is competing his first full season with Red Bull’s sister team, following a mid-season call-up last year as Daniil Kvyat‘s replacement.

Before his promotion into Formula 1, Gasly spent 2017 in Japan’s Super Formula where he came close to winning the title, when the final two races were cancelled due to a typhoon threat.

Gasly could be in a shout of a potential Red Bull drive in 2019, if he impresses at Toro Rosso this year and Daniel Ricciardo decides to move elsewhere on the grid when his current deal runs out at the end of the season. Carlos Sainz Jr. is also in contention for the Red Bull seat, who is out on loan with Renault Sport F1 Team.

Speaking to Crash.net, the French driver said that he has a clear intention of racing with Red Bull in the near future.

“Carlos has more experience than me at the moment but it’s clear that my target is to be at Red Bull in the future.” said Gasly.

“Hopefully sooner than later, but I need to show to Red Bull that I’m fast, I’m consistent to have a shot if I do a good job.

“But my focus now is with Toro Rosso and trying to do the best I can for this team.”

Toro Rosso and Honda enjoyed a relatively smooth pre-season testing with no major engine issues, although the troubles began to hit at the Australian Grand Prix.

Gasly started the race from twentieth and last and only lasted thirteen laps following an engine issue, whilst team-mate Brendon Hartley saw the chequered flag but finished fifteenth and the last classified finisher.