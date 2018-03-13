Plato tops second Carrera Cup GB test of 2018

A total of one thousand, three hundred and seventy-six laps were completed around the Donington Park National circuit today as Porsche Carrera Cup GB competitors completed their second day of official testing.

Following the media day at Silverstone yesterday, the teams headed north to the Derbyshire circuit in contrasting weather conditions; while the track was damp and it was overcast, it was a huge improvement to the wet running.

Nineteen cars took part in the two sessions across the day with Lewis Plato recording the fastest time of 1:06.549 ahead of Dino Zamparelli and Tio Ellinas.

With less that ten seconds covering the top ten, George Gamble, Dan Harper and Tom Wrigley occupied fourth through to sixth place.

Jamie Orton was fastest of the Pro-Am class ahead of Seb Perez, Dan Cammish driving Shamus Jennings car, and the Motorbase Performance car of Dan Vaughan.

Esmee Hawkey finshed the day just outside of the top ten ahead of Justin Sherwood and Rory Collingbourne who only completed the afternoon session.

Peter Kyle-Henney was fastest of the Am competitors in the car that topped the time-sheets yesterday with Josh Webster at the wheel.

Matt Telling got his first taste of his car after missing the media day, finishing second in class.

Peter Mangion, Gary Eastwood, Iain Dockerill and Fraser Robertson completed the time-sheets, with every car improving on their morning session.

Focus now switches to the first races of the season at Brands Hatch in just under four weeks time.