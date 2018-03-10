Red Bull’s Guillaume Rocquelin: “This week has been extremely productive”

Guillaume Rocquelin felt the final week of pre-season testing was ‘extremely productive’ for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, as Daniel Ricciardo brought the test to a close on Friday by logging ninety-two more laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Head of Race Engineering was pleased with the amount of laps the team completed across the past four days, and although Ricciardo was unable to break the one hundred lap mark, it was still a constructive day in Spain, with a lot of knowledge about the car and Pirelli’s medium compound of tyre learnt.

Rocquelin feels Red Bull can head into the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with confidence, although they will still be looking into improving the RB14 before the track action starts in two weeks time at the Albert Park circuit.

“This week has been extremely productive and it was a similar story today, even though we covered fewer laps than on either of the past two days,” said Rocquelin.

“In the morning we conducted a lot of aero work and stuck to the medium tyres. In fact, that was the case for most of the day. We made some changes in the afternoon and Daniel had a run on the supersofts later on, and he set an encouraging time on those.

“Overall, it’s been an excellent week of testing for us and we learned a lot about the RB14. Now we have two weeks to analyse all of that information and act on it before arriving in Melbourne.”