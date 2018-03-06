Tatiana Calderon Promoted to Test Driver Role at Sauber

Colombian Racing driver Tatiana Calderon has been promoted to test driver at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for the 2018 Formula 1 Season.

Calderon joined the Swiss team in 2017 as a development driver, as well as racing in the GP3 series with DAMS, finishing eighteenth overall.

The last female driver to be signed in a test driver role in Formula 1 was Susie Wolff with Williams Martini Racing in 2015.

Alongside her duties in GP3 with Jenzer Motorsport, the twenty-four year old will complete simulation training sessions and coaching with engineers both during Grands Prix and at team’s base in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Calderon said following the announcement that she looks forward to continue her work with Sauber in the 2018 season.

“I am very pleased to confirm my role as Test Driver for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in the 2018 season.” said Calderon.

“This collaboration will build upon the experience that I have gained as Development Driver with the team over the past year, and I look forward to continuing on this positive path together.

“I have been able to substantially expand and develop my skills as a race driver, and I am convinced that I will be doing so throughout this year.

“I would like to thank the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for this marvelous opportunity, which would not have been possible without the long-term support that I am receiving from Escuderia Telmex.

“I look forward to this season, and will give my all to demonstrate my capabilities in both GP3 and Formula 1.”

It is understood that Calderon is expected to undertake running in non-current F1 cars as part of her role.

Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur said that the Colombian driver impressed the team during her role as development driver as well as noticing improvements to her mental and physical capabilities.

“We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as our Test Driver. Tatiana is a very hard-working person, who has impressed the team with her focus and dedication.” said Vasseur.

“She has made good progress as a driver, developing both her mental and physical capacities continuously over the past few years.

“We look forward to having Tatiana on board for our first chapter as the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.”