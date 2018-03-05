Team WRT Planning Two-Car Attack on Three Remaining IGTC Races

Belgian Audi Club Team WRT look set to field at least two Audi R8 LMS GT3’s in each of the three remaining Intercontinental GT Challenge events in 2018, while the team could expand further in July’s Total 24 Hours of Spa.

The team won the season-opening Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour at the beginning of February with Robin Frijns, Stuart Leonard and Dries Vanthoor, but their participation in the remaining races in the series was in doubt, but team principal Vincent Vosse insists plans are in place to field at least two cars in the 24 Hours of Spa, Suzuka 10 Hours and Mazda Raceway California 8 Hours.

“I’m planning to do two cars in every round,” said Vosse to Sportscar365. “We’ll have at least two cars at Spa but probably more, and probably two cars at Suzuka, which is not finalized yet.

“I’m working on it but hopefully I’ll be able to reach my goals. And two cars in Laguna Seca which is not fixed yet, but I’m working on it.”

Frijns will definitely miss the Suzuka 10 Hours due to his DTM Series commitments that weekend at Misano, but Vosse is excited to see the team be a part of a growing series, run by Stephane Ratel and his Stéphane Ratel Organisation (SRO), and sees the championship continuing to grow in the years to come.

“Intercontinental is something new from Stephane [Ratel] which is getting bigger and bigger,” said Vosse. “I think Suzuka is going to be a big thing and Bathurst was a big race.

“Spa is, and I hope Laguna Seca will become one of those dates where you want to be. It was not last year but it was the first year and the date was [difficult] because you needed to get organized to get there as Barcelona was two weeks before.

“There are already teams from Europe which have committed to Intercontinental, like Strakka, like Bentley, like Porsche, like us. It will get big. Hopefully South Africa the year after and it will be perfect. Suzuka will be big, everyone wants to be in Suzuka. I have no doubt.”