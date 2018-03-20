“This Australian GP Will Be A Special One Of All Of Us” – Frédéric Vasseur

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team principal Frédéric Vasseur says this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix will be special race, marking a new era for the Swiss based team.

Sauber will enter the upcoming Formula 1 season with multiple changes within the team. Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo returns to the sport as the team’s title sponsor.

Ferrari will provide modern spec engines for the team to use, as well as having Ferrari Academy and 2017 FIA Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc on board for the season.

Marcus Ericsson stays on for a fourth season as the experience driver within the team, who aims to end his two-year points draught.

Ahead of the first race of the season, Vasseur says that the first race in Australia will be the start of new changes within the team and aim to continue on their development on the C37.

We are starting off the new season with quite a few changes. First of all, we are returning to the paddocks with an iconic Title Partner – Alfa Romeo.” said Vasseur.

“Our new car, the C37, is equipped with the 2018 Ferrari engine.

“Recent winter tests in Barcelona have given us a first understanding of its potential, and we will continue developing it throughout the year.”

With the team containing one of the two rookies entering the sport this season in Charles Leclerc, Vasseur says that it is exciting to see a rookie experience their first taste of Formula 1.

“We also have a new driver duo. Marcus Ericsson has a lot of experience and has become a key part of the team over the past three years. Charles Leclerc is joining us for his debut season in Formula 1. It is always exciting to see a rookie experience his debut in the sport.”

“This Australian GP will be a special one of all of us, and I look forward to starting off the 2018 season on a positive note.”