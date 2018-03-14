Triple Champion Rivett Gunning For Clio Glory In 2018

Paul Rivett has his sights firmly set on challenging for a fourth Renault UK Clio Cup title this season as he embarks upon his thirteenth full season in the championship.

The 2002, 2004 and 2011 champion was best of the rest behind champion Mike Bushell last year, finishing as series runner-up for the fourth time alongside his three titles.

The thirty nine year old has a record 47 Clio Cup race wins to his name, with his latest victory at Silverstone having come during his landmark 200th race in the category.

Rivett returns this season with primary sponsorship Tachosys as part of the WDE Motorsport outfit, a team he helps to manage alongside his driving.

“WDE has grown into one of the strongest teams on the grid and this year we will be stronger again in terms of driver line-up and also set-up behind the scenes,” said Rivett.

“I believe I’m in with my best chance since 2011 and I am sure the best is yet to come from me as a driver. The one area I’d like to improve is qualifying, but I know what needs doing.

“The stats say I have a near 25 per cent hit rate when it comes to winning races and I am more determined than ever to make it title number four.”

Rivett is WDE’s fourth confirmed signing for 2018, joining Dan Zelos, Sam Osborne and Nic Hamilton in the Kent-based squads entry.

WDE Team Principal Wayne Eason commented: “Paul is the ultimate pro – he knows every trick in the book and is just as passionate about seeing WDE perform at the front as he is himself. We are very excited about working with him again in 2018.”