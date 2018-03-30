Vandoorne Interested in Competing Bathurst 1000 in Near Future

Stoffel Vandoorne has expressed his interest in racing in the Bathurst 1000 to team boss and co-owner of Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercar team, Zak Brown.

Ever since his arrival to the McLaren F1 Team at the end of 2016, Brown has been proactive in allowing his drivers to compete in events outside of Formula 1. Vandoorne’s team-mate Fernando Alonso contested at the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 24 Hours.

Alonso will also compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year as part of his programme with Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.

Brown has admitted to Autosport.com that Vandoorne has expressed his interest into following Alonso and racing in events outside of F1, particularly with the Bathurst 1000, however, the date of the Bathurst race and the Japanese Grand Prix clash at the end of the first week in October.

Brown will miss the race at Suzuka, but said he will not allow Vandoorne to follow suit this year.

“When we did Daytona, I said ‘do you want to do another race?’ And he said ‘yeah I want to do Bathurst’,” said Brown. “That was his race of choice.

“He was serious – but he can’t miss Japan!”

Vandoorne added that he would not contemplate about racing at Bathurst so early into his racing carer, but has said he would like to do an outing in the future.

“It’s not something I’m specifically looking at. My focus remains 100% F1 and the most important is to succeed in F1,” said Vandoorne.

“In the future we’ll see what opportunities arise and if it fits with our schedule, why not?

“I talk a lot with Zak because we’re all freaks about motorsport and everything that has four wheels on it.

“Bathurst is a very cool race, I had a few friends racing there as well, so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Neither McLaren driver has experienced what life is like behind the wheel of an Australian Supercar, although Alonso came close to driving one in Spain last year, before the car run out of fuel.