Vandoorne Says Opening Day Issues ‘Not Particularly Serious’

The McLaren F1 Team suffered a difficult first day of the second test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday after three separate mechanical failures interrupted Stoffel Vandoorne‘s running.

The Belgian reported a loss of electrical power in the opening hours of the test and was able to coast back into the pits. But the issue returned again during the morning forcing Vandoorne to stop on track, causing a red flag. It took a couple of hours for the team to swap the battery but in enough time for the Belgium driver to go out before lunch.

But trouble would strike again in the afternoon as a hydraulic leak caused Vandoorne to stop on track by Turn three, ending the Woking-based team’s day early with a total of thirty-eight laps and achieving a 1:21.946, the twelfth fastest time.

Suffering three issues during today’s test, Vandoorne said that today was a challenge for the team but aimed to be fully prepared for tomorrow’s run.

“Today was challenging because of the issues we had which interrupted our running for today.” said Vandoorne. “We had a few stoppages on track, and we’ve been working through each one to make sure we’re fully prepared for

tomorrow.

“The kinds of issue we’ve had weren’t particularly serious, but have taken a relatively long time to fix, so we weren’t able to run as much as we planned.”

Despite the three stoppages today, Vandoorne says the issues weren’t serious but left the team frustrated due to the length of time they took to rectify.

“The kinds of issue we’ve had weren’t particularly serious, but have taken a relatively long time to fix, so we weren’t able to run as much as we planned. The conditions this afternoon were quite tricky due to the wind, so the running we did wasn’t so representative.” Vandoorne continued.

“We’re hopeful the issues have been fixed and we can have a more productive day tomorrow.”