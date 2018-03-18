Vergne: Single mistake would have cost me win

Jean-Eric Vergne said that a single mistake would have cost him victory in the Punta Del Este ePrix.

The Frenchman was stalked for the majority of the race by Lucas di Grassi, with Vergne having to withstand immense pressure to stay in front.

And with Vergne believing that di Grassi had the faster car, he was sure that the only way he was able to win was because he avoided making any errors.

“I had an amazing start off the line and had a fair and hard fight with Lucas for the rest of the race,” Vergne said.

“Both Lucas and I knew that he had a faster car, so the only way for me to win was to not make any mistakes. One single mistake would have cost me the win.”

The Techeetah driver was keen to play down his championship lead however, saying that despite his thirty point gap to Felix Rosenqvist he knew from previous years that anything could still happen.

He said, “Every point is crucial at this stage of the championship so it’s great to have the points from today’s race and from the pole position.

“There’s still a haul of points to play for and we’re not guaranteed anything just because we are leading the championship now.

“We’re all going to push even harder now to stay where we are and to further increase the lead. If Formula E history tells us anything, the championship isn’t won until the very last race.”