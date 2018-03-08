Vettel Says Fastest Times in Testing ‘Don’t Mean Much’

Sebastian Vettel ended his pre-season testing at the second Barcelona test with the fastest time, showcasing the pace of the Scuderia Ferrari SF71H.

The four-time world champion broke the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track record with a 1:17.182s on the new Pirelli hypersoft tyre.

As well as the fastest time, Vettel completed a total of 188 laps over today’s test – equivalent to three race distances around the Barcelona circuit. The German focused on performance level tests, evaluation set-ups, tyres and low fuel loads for qualifying and quick laps.

Despite the quick times produced by the Vettel, he says that they don’t be too much during testing.

“The times on these test days don’t mean much,” said Vettel. “The important thing is that the SF71H has proved to be very strong, allowing us to run all day without any significant problems.”

Ferrari haven’t run into any problems into testing so far and look promising going into the first race in Australia alongside the likes of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

Vettel however hasn’t made any predictions over how Ferrari will do going into Australia, but says he is proud of the whole team for their effort during testing.

“We are still working on some things for the first race and it’s not really possible to make any predictions based on the performance of the other teams, because everyone is running a different programme.

“However, I’m happy for the guys in the team.”