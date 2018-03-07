“We Keep Discovering More About The New Car” – Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas says he was happy the weather conditions were better this week so far, meaning he was able to collect more data today during the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Last week saw limited running due to cold temperatures and snow that landed midweek in Barcelona. Drivers also complained that the low temperatures were too cold to operate the new Pirelli tyres with.

Today saw more warmer conditions meaning teams were able to test frequently, with Bottas going out in the morning session working on set-up changes, gathering data to understand how the car behaves with the new tyres.

Bottas produced the second fastest time of the day behind Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel, setting a best lap of 1:20.596s and completing a total of 86 laps.

The Finnish driver said the main focus for the team today was working on medium to long runs with set-ups and the new tyres.

“The conditions today were much better than last week and we’re all really happy about that.” said Bottas.

“We got lots of valuable data today. This morning we focused on medium to long runs, trying different mechanical setups of the car.

“In these weather conditions we start to really work the tyres and we had a few issues to manage. So we had a few more challenges with the tyres than we had last week, but at least now they can warm up.”

With the test, Bottas said himself and the team are discovering about the new car with the new compounds and set-up changes, having completed over eighty laps.

“We keep discovering more about the new car, learning how it reacts to different settings.” Bottas continued.

“We did more than 80 laps – so more than a race distance, a really good mileage. The car was very reliable, I really enjoyed being back in the car and I’m looking forward to continuing tomorrow.”