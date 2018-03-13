Williams’ Paddy Lowe on the FW41: “Reliability Has Been Very Impressive”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Chief Technical Officer Paddy Lowe has said the reliability on the FW41 has been impressive during pre-season, considering the car fired up only mere days before the sessions got underway.

The Grove based team concluded their final day of testing at Barcelona on Friday with Sergey Sirotkin running in the morning and Lance Stroll in the afternoon, with Sirotkin completing multiple test programmes, including qualifying simulations in the finals hours of his testing shift.

Stroll however had issues with his turn behind the wheel, after a failure in the fuel system prevented the Canadian from going out on track.

With testing now complete, Lowe said that Friday’s running was better than Thursday’s but need to understand how they can perform under the softer compound tyres.

“A far better day than yesterday with Sergey running a long half-day across lunchtime up until 14:30, without any issues, but not perfect as Lance’s final two hours in the car were interrupted by a failure in the fuel system” said Lowe.

“Sergey managed a full programme of performance tests ending with a qualifying simulation on a range of softer tyres. He achieved good results on the soft tyre but unfortunately, we were unable to improve with the supersoft or ultrasoft. This is something we clearly need to understand.

“Lance completed the day with some further performance tests giving our final information before we get to the first race.”

Lowe commented further saying that the team have learned a lot over their new car during the two tests, with plenty of data to work on ahead of the first race in two weeks time at Melbourne.

“Considering this car had not even fired up just two weeks ago, reliability has been very impressive with only two significant failures losing track time” Lowe continued. “We have learnt a lot about the FW41 and completed all the necessary commissioning processes to be fully prepared for the first race.

“Well done to the team for the huge job done so far, and especially to our three drivers who have pushed themselves and the team hard but without incident, especially in some very tricky conditions.”