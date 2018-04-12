2016 Formula 1 Champion Rosberg becomes Formula E investor

2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has announced that he is joining the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as an investor and shareholder ahead of this weekend’s 2018 Rome ePrix.

Rosberg has taken a keen interest in Formula E since his retirement from F1, attending the 2017 Hong Kong ePrix last December.

The German also shares deep commitment for getting involved in a project for environmental reasons, telling CNN that,“Since my retirement, I’ve become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet.

“I’ve therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago.”

ABB FIA Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag described it as a ‘special moment’ for Formula E.

“He’s such an incredible ambassador for world motorsport and a champion. So it’s also another fantastic endorsement for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to have Nico as an investor and shareholder of Formula E.”

Rosberg will also be making his first on-track appearance since winning the F1 World Championship at the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP when he takes to the wheel of the Gen2 car ahead of the Berlin ePrix next month.

Nico is looking forward to getting behind the wheel again, “I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the Gen2 car. It will be great to experience this high-performance e-mobility car and let’s see if I still have it in me!

“It makes it even more special that I’m able to do this at the Berlin E-Prix, as I’ve always loved racing in my home country, Germany.”

It will also provide the fans with the first opportunity to see the Gen2 car in action ahead of its racing debut later this year when Season Five kicks off in the Autumn.

This could be the start of something special for Nico, who now an investor and shareholder in Formula E, could this reignite Rosberg’s passion for racing, and make a full-time racing return in FE after his demonstration run next Month?