Aitken Seeking Revenge as Russell Rivalry Continues into 2018

Jack Aitken will make the step up into the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2018 after finishing second in the GP3 Series last season, but he is relishing having another shot at beating George Russell, who beat him to the 2017 title.

The duo both make the jump up to Formula 2 with ART Grand Prix, the team that gave them superb machinery in 2017, but Aitken, the Renault Sport Formula One Team reserve driver this year, is excited for the challenge to gain revenge on Russell, who himself is a member of the Mercedes-Benz Junior team.

Aitken knows it will take a few races to where ART stack up against their rivals, but he knows the battle with Russell is going to be intense, particularly as he feels it was luck that was against him in 2017.

“Last year was a bit frustrating at times, because even though we still finished in second, it wasn’t what we were aiming for,” said Aitken to Motorsport.com. “I think we could have won the championship if things had gone a little bit differently.

“This year I think it will be close again, and I am pleased that I am next to George again because it gives me [another] chance to beat him.

“We have to wait for the first couple of races [to know] where we are standing but I think it is possible that me and George can fight for the title.

“It is a strong grid in terms of rookies and there are a few guys who are staying from last year as well, so we just have to wait and see a little bit.”