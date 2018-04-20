Alonso “Don’t Care So Much” Over Performance of Ferrari and Honda

McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso says he “don’t care so much” about the performances of his former teams and partners.

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda performed well at the Bahrain Grand Prix achieving a fourth place finish with Pierre Gasly, the engine manufactures’ best results since their return to the sport in 2015.

Whilst the Woking based team never achieved the results similar to Toro Rosso in their three-year partnership, they are ahead of the Italian team in the constructors standings following consistent results within the points.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Alonso said it doesn’t make sense that he keeps getting asked questions about his former partners.

“(Bahrain) was a very nice weekend for them,” said Alonso at the Chinese Grand Prix.

To be honest, after 18 years in Formula 1, to answer after one good qualifying or one good result from any team makes no sense.

Questions were raised about Alonso’s move to McLaren after 2014, when the Italian team started winning races with Sebastian Vettel, the driver who replaced him.

The Spaniard has grown tired of answering questions about the resurgence of former partners such as Ferrari, Honda and Renault.

“I’ve been answering about Ferrari in 2015 and 2016,

“After I left Ferrari, every win, every podium they were achieving, you asked me about if I regretted when I left Ferrari.

“After four years Mercedes keep winning and they have four championships and now you are not asking me about Ferrari, you’ve changed for Toro Rosso.

“Or Renault, in 2005 and 2006 I won two championships with them and now they are competitive again.

“I don’t care so much about other teams. It’s just funny how people get excited about the ex-teams when they are OK.

“They ask me and I don’t care too much.”