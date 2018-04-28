Alonso Doubts Fuel Allowance Increase will Create ‘Fantastic Racing’

Fernando Alonso does not think increasing the fuel level allowance in Formula 1 will necessarily make the racing better, with the Spaniard feeling there has been instances where fuel saving itself has created good racing.

The FIA has increased the amount of fuel permitted during a race from 105 kilograms to 110 kilograms from 2019, with the aim of it to allow drivers to ability to push for longer and make the fuel saving stints of the race a thing of the past, but Alonso does not believe this will suddenly create the racing fans crave.

“I don’t think it’s going to change much, to be honest,” said the McLaren F1 Team racer to Motorsport.com. “It’s good, it’s in the right direction, it’s a little bit strange to save fuel in some races.

“Maybe there are a few occasions, Bahrain was one – we had to save fuel in the last couple of laps and maybe it stopped me and [Nico] Hulkenberg having a fight. But this happens once a year, once every two years.

“In terms of adding 5kg of fuel and suddenly seeing fantastic racing, [it] is not going to happen. It was a very rare occasion that we have to save fuel that much that it prevents some fights.”