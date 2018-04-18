Andlauer gets Full WEC Season Dempsey-Proton Racing Seat

Julien Andlauer has been confirmed as a full season driver for Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The French driver won last year’s Porsche Carrera Cup in France and has been given the opportunity to continue proving himself for the full WEC season, racing alongside Christian Ried and Matt Campbell as the third driver in the #77. Porsche had provisionally drafted in the Frenchman to participate in the #77 for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans only, but the driver has since proved himself worth a full season seat.

Andlauer has started the year strong, already having a race victory under his belt. He took part in the 24 Hour GT Series: 24 Hours of Dubai and won in a Porsche 911 RSR with Jens Richter, Thomas Preining and future WEC team mate Campbell for team Fach Auto Tech. Andlauer is showing that he will be a strong edition to the Dempsey team line-up as they chase down a LM GTE Am class championship.

“A dream has come true for me over these two days. I was hoping to race at Le Mans and now I’ve been given the chance to contest the entire Super Season.” Andlauer said. “I never expected this. First and foremost, the Porsche 911 RSR is a dream car. The power, the balance, it’s all new and I find it very impressive. The whole ambience in the WEC is thrilling. What’s more, I’m with the best team I could ever wish for. I’m really excited about the season.”

Andlauer took part in a successful Prologue test with the team that suggested Porsche-running teams are strong contesters for the upcoming 15-month season. He will return the the #77 Porsche 911 RSR at the first race of the ‘Super Season’, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.