Audi aims to continue positive form in Paris

Despite defending ABB FIA Formula E Champion Lucas Di Grassi experiencing poor reliability in the opening races of the season, taking it until round five at Mexico City to score points, Audi and Di Grassi are experiencing a good turn in form which they aim to continue into this weekend’s 2018 Qatar Airways Paris ePrix. The team now lie fourth in the teams standings heading into this weekend’s ePrix.

After making its Formula E debut back in 2016, Paris has been an iconic staple on the calendar ever since, with the 1.92 km circuit being right in the center of the French capital. Alongside the track, there are numerous cafes, restaurants, as well as the Dome des Invalides.

All of which makes Paris one of the highlights of the year according to Lucas Di Grassi, “For me, Paris is one of the most beautiful locations and a highlight for us drivers.”

This would make a win here all the more special for Lucas who won this event back in 2016, and after finishing second-best in Uruguay and Italy, he is aiming to go one better this weekend, “I know both sides of the coin in Paris. Two years ago, I won the premiere there and last season had a cruel race day with zero points.”

“Two consecutive trophies have whetted my appetite for more. We’re taking a lot of momentum from Rome to Paris and know that our car is strong and the team in great shape. Now we need to perfectly nail everything down.”

2018 Mexico City ePrix race winner Daniel Abt is also confident heading to Paris, hoping to have a really strong weekend, “We proved on several occasions that we’re able to keep a cool head in the race even in difficult situations and move forward. Now we need to improve our qualifying performance for a better starting base,” said Daniel Abt.

After a strong race in Rome for both drivers, Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport now lie fourth in the teams championship, just one point ahead of Panasonic Jaguar Racing heading to this weekend’s race in Paris.

Among the drivers, Daniel Abt is best-placed, currently lying fifth in the championship. Meanwhile, after Di Grassi’s poor start to the season, he has been able to recover to sit eighth in the championship after seven rounds.