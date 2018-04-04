Bahrain Is “Unique” Says Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr. says the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix is “one of the more unique” races on the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar.

The race in Sakhir was moved to a night race in 2014 and drivers have raced under the lights ever since.

“It’s always cool racing at night and under the lights, which makes this race one of the more unique of the calendar.” said Sainz.

The track is notorious for being tough on the brakes, last year saw Max Verstappen retire after a brake failure and that element has been noticed by Sainz.

“The circuit can be tough on the braking system, and some braking points change slightly throughout the weekend due to the timings of the sessions.”

Sainz had a troubled time last year in Bahrain after colliding with the Williams Martini Racing car of Lance Stroll when exiting the pit lane.

The Spaniard opened his Renault Sport Formula One Team account in Melbourne last time out with a tenth place finish and believes the car has pace.

“Scoring points at the first Grand Prix of the year is always important and the pace was there, so I can’t wait to jump into the car in Bahrain.”