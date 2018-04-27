Carlin’s Sette Camara Fastest In Baku Practice in Formula 2

Carlin Motorsport‘s Sergio Sette Camara set the fastest time in practice for the FIA Formula 2 series around the Baku City Circuit.

The Brazilian looked quick throughout the session and completed a lap time of 1:57.136, ahead of Campos Vexatec Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto and MP Motorsport‘s Ralph Boschung.

Alexander Albon and George Russell rounds off the top five in practice, followed closely by championship leader Lando Norris.

The opening practice session of the weekend kicked off with multiple cars heading out on track with Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci the first car out on track.

Nyck De Vries and George Russell topped the session in the opening minutes, whilst everyone was out on track with their installation laps, finding their feet around the twisty streets of Baku.

Artem Markelov was the first victim of the session when he went deep at Turn 3 and headed towards the run-off area; he failed to get his Russian Time car going, ending his practice session eight minutes in. The virtual safety car came out whilst the marshals cleared the stranded car.

Roy Nissany overran in Turn 2 and used the run-off, replicating Markelov mistake. But the Israeli driver was able to return to the track and resume his session.

Yellow flags were waved for Alexander Albon as he was left stranded by the side of the pit exit. The Thai-British driver was able to be pushed back to the pits by the marshals to his Dams team as they aimed to get him back out on the track.

Carlin resumed their strong pace from Bahrain with Sergio Sette Camara leading the session until Lando Norris became the first driver to break out of the two minute times. Sette Camara soon improved his time with a 1:58.247 ahead of Luca Ghiotto and Norris 20 minutes into the session.

With 20 minutes of the session remain, problems emerged for ART Grand Prix’s George Russell, who stalled his car when attempting a practice start at the pit exit.

Ralph Boschung took over from Camara as the fastest driver of the session, but the Brazilian was able to take back the lead of the session with a 1:57.136.

Roy Nissany repeated his error Turn 2 from earlier in the session, likewise with his previous mistake, avoided the barrier and was able to head back out on track again.

With ten minutes of the session remaining, Camara was on top of the timesheets with the rest of the field still trying to improve their lap times.

Maximilian Gunther ended his session early after bailing out at Turn 15 with his brakes on fire. The German’s retirement from the session resulted in another appearance for the virtual safety car.

Just as the chequered flag cam out out and everyone was completing their final laps, Antonio Fuoco pushed too hard, almost clashing with the barrier at the exit of Turn 16; the Italian was able to escape trouble and concluded his lap.

Sergio Sette Camara topped the session ahead of Luca Ghiotto and Ralph Boschung. Alexander Albon placed himself in fourth with George Russell rounding off the top five.