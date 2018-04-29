Charles Leclerc “Very Happy” Over First Q2 Appearance in Azerbaijan

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc was very happy over how is qualifying went ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the Monegasque driver achieving his best ever qualifying result after reaching Q2 for the first time.

Leclerc also outqualified both Haas F1 Team cars and was the third fastest Ferrari powered car, only behind the main Scuderia Ferrari team, and will start thirteenth on the grid once Nico Hülkenberg takes his grid penalty.

Reflecting over his session, Leclerc says the whole team done a great job over learning the past weekends to get into this position.

“I am very happy with my qualifying today,” said Leclerc. “I had a great lap in Q1, which enabled me to advance into Q2. It is the first time I achieved that since the beginning of the season, which is a great step for me to make as a rookie.

“The whole team has done a great job to make this possible. I have learned a lot over the past three race weekends, and am feeling more comfortable with all of the procedures and the car with each session.”

This is the second race in a row where Leclerc has out-qualified his team-mate Marcus Ericsson, who failed to get out of Q1 compare to Leclerc.

Leclerc commented the Sauber team have made positive steps on finding the balance on their car and a step in the right direction with tyre management.

“We have made some positive steps in terms of tyre management, and the balance of the car feels good,” said Leclerc. “I look forward to the race tomorrow – on this circuit, there are many factors that will influence the outcome.

“With the expected change in the weather conditions, it will certainly be an interesting one.”