Da Costa says Andretti looking to redeem themselves after pit-lane blunder

Antonio Felix da Costa says he and his MS&AD Andretti team are looking to redeem themselves this weekend after their pit lane blunder in Rome.

Da Costa was released at the same time that Jose Maria Lopez was driving past his pit garage during qualifying, which led to a collision.

It meant neither driver was able to set a qualifying time and started at the back of the grid, with da Costa also being given a ten-place penalty after Andretti were deemed to be at fault.

Although he was able to make a recovery during the race he just missed out on points after finishing in eleventh, and the Portuguese driver was sure that he would have been in the top ten were it not for the mistake in qualifying.

“We had really good race-pace in Rome, we went with a really aggressive strategy and we made up a lot of places,” da Costa said.

“We are trying to redeem ourselves after the unlucky situation we had in pit lane in Rome. We should have been in the points at that race so we are looking forward to getting back on the track.

“We are obviously aiming for points but I think we even have potential to fight for a top five, so I’m looking forward to racing at this amazing track and city.”

Andretti are currently bottom of the team’s standings, five points off Dragon Racing in ninth ahead of this weekend’s Paris ePrix.