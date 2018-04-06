Daniel Ricciardo Sets Fastest Time For Free Practice 1 in Bahrain

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo kicks off the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time set in Free Practice 1.

The Australian set the quickest time with a 1:31.060 ahead of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas and Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was fourth fastest ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was over a second slower than Ricciardo.

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean was sixth fastest time, continuing the impressive drive by the American team, ahead of Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Pierre Gasly and Renault Sport F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr.

Kevin Magnussen completed the ninth fastest time and the last driver within the two second bracket of Ricciardo’s time. Nico Hulkenberg rounds off the top ten of the session.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen hit trouble only six minutes within the session after a turbo failure interrupted his afternoon running. The Dutch driver managed to push the car back into the pits before the team got to work investigating the issue, which they discovered was due to an electrical issue.

The Sahara Force India‘s hit the track and started to produce the lap times for the session. Esteban Ocon set the fastest time within the session within the opening minutes. Sergio Perez was second fastest whilst he was trialling the new Force India front wing. Both cars set the slowest times at the end of the session, with Ocon down in nineteenth place.

Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc both made identical mistakes at the exit of turn 7, spinning due to oversteer from the exit of the corner. Both drivers were able to resume their practice runs.

Lewis Hamilton set the initial pace of the session with a 1:33.041 before the session went quiet as the forty minute period drew close to return their set of tyres back to Pirelli.

After the fourty minute cut-off period, teams began to hit the track with the softer compounds as the track started to evolve and lap times started to drop.

Haas F1 Team hit the ground running and topped the time sheet with Romain Grosjean, setting a 1:32.516. Team-mate Kevin Magnussen placed himself in third before Carlos Sainz Jr. pushed him down the order.

The Mercedes pair hit back on the track and pushed themselves back up on the board with Bottas setting the fastest time, breaking into the 1:31’s with thirty minutes of the session remaining.

Ferrari responded with both Raikkonen and Vettel appearing on track, but neither of the red cars could Bottas’ time. Raikkonen was less than 0.094 seconds slower than his fellow countryman, whist Vettel could only settle for the third fastest time.

With fifteen minutes to go, Daniel Ricciardo hit the track and surprised the lap times by beating Bottas’ time and going fastest with a 1:31.060 on the soft compound tyres. The Australian remained the fastest of the session until the chequered flag.