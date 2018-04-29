Dorlin and Burns gain Clio Cup poles at Donington Park

Renault UK Clio Cup qualifying was hit with tricky conditions making tyre strategy during the session an important aspect. If you didn’t, you would be languishing at the tail end of the field. Luckily for James Dorlin and Bradley Burns, their choices got them pole position for race one and two respectively.

Race two positions are decided by second fastest times in the qualifying session and Burns of Team Pyro prevailed under these circumstances. At sixteen years of age, this makes him the youngest pole-sitter in Clio Cup history.

Jack McCarthy was celebrating this achievement at Brands Hatch three weeks ago, but nothing stands still in motorsport and his record for youngest Clio Cup driver on pole has been beaten by a driver one year younger.

To change to the slick Michelin tyre during the session was to become an art and James Dorlin’s team Westbourne Motorsport made the call at the right time as he set the fastest time of the session on his final lap.

Dorlin’s time of 1:21.558s gained him pole position ahead of McCarthy driving for Team Pyro and Bradley Burns in third.

Completing the top six for the first race will be James Colburn in fourth, Daniel Rowbottom in fifth and Brett Lidsey in sixth.

Race two headed by the youngest pole sitter will be followed by McCarthy and Dorlin. Championship leader Paul Rivett will start fourth.

“That took some doing, the track was very treacherous still,” Dorlin said of his qualifying.

“I think I was something like eighth on the screens going into the last lap but the conditions were improving with each lap so I knew I had to give it everything.”

Whilst Bradley Burns knew the important part comes on Sunday.

“It’s great to get my first pole and be up there for race two as well but the gaps between drivers in the final times are a bit misleading because of the conditions,” said Burns. “It will be a lot closer in both races tomorrow.”