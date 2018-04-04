Edwards “Going up against the best” in Clio Cup

Renault UK Clio Cup débutant Nathan Edwards has set realistic race weekend targets in 2018 and hopes that the knowledge and experience gained this season will help him in 2019.

The 19 year old is running the #2 WDE Motorsports Clio with six other drivers in the team which includes three time Clio Cup champion Paul Rivett, an opportunity that Nathan is relishing.

Speaking ahead of the Brands Hatch weekend, Nathan says, “I’m under no illusions but I also know it’s important to go up against and learn from the best if you want to progress your career.

Any experience I gain this year I then want to put to good use in 2019…”

Edwards who impressed with the sixth fastest testing time at the Silverstone Clio Cup media day still can’t rest on his laurels, and a tough 2018 may be what he needs to further his driving abilities in this tough championship.

“The Clio Cup is at a totally different level to what I’ve done before and, being realistic, I know I’ll be doing very well just to get inside the top ten.

Ash Sutton aside, it takes even the best drivers two to three years to crack the Clio Cup – it is that competitive.”