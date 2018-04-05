Ferrari confirm trio of driver lineups for 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA WEC Superseason

Ferrari have announced their trio of driver crews for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans that will be competing in the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE’s in the LMGTE-Pro class.

In the #51 car, 2017 Le Mans winner Daniel Serra will be joining World Endurance Championship winners James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Brazilian has already shown his pace in 2018 having taken GTD class pole position at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3.

Two-time Le Mans winner Toni Vilander will be joined by Antonio Giovinazzi and Luis Felipe Derani – another Brazilian who has shown his pace in America with a victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring. The trio will be racing the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE.

Sam Bird, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina team up again in the #71 one car as they look to build on their 2017 season together.

The #51 and #71 cars will take part in the full FIA World Endurance Championship superseason, with Calado/Pier Guidi and Bird/Rigon respectively. the #52 will only race at Le Mans.