Ferrucci, Fukuzumi and Gunther Excluded From F2 Baku Qualifying

Three drivers have been disqualified from the FIA Formula 2 qualifying session at the Baku City Circuit.

Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci and both BWT Arden car’s of Nirei Fukuzumi and Maximilian Gunther have had their qualifying times excluded by the Stewards following a breach of the rules.

Ferrucci’s car was found to be below the minimal tyre pressures specified by the FIA Formula 2 Technical Regulations. Ferrucci had an excellent qualifying session, placing his car in fifth place but the rubreach of the rules meant that the American driver will lose his grid slot and will start the race from the back of the grid.

Carlin Motorsport‘s Sergio Sette Camara will move up to fifth space, filling the grid slot for the American.

For both Arden cars, it has been reported that the team had thirteen team personnel instead of the allowed of twelve. The result saw both cars being excluded from the session and will start tomorrow’s Feature race from the back.

DAMS‘ Nicholas Latifi qualified in last with a time over the 107% limit, has been granted permission by the Stewards due to have set a competitive lap time during today’s practice.

His team-mate Alexander Albon will start the race tomorrow from pole position ahead of championship leader Lando Norris and George Russell.

With their penalties applied, the Arden cars will start the race on the ninth row with Fukuzumi in seventeenth ahead of Gunther. Ferrucci will start in nineteenth place next to Latifi who’ll start down in twentieth.