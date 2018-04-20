Formula 1 Launches Fantasy Game With PlayON Partnership

Formula 1 has launch their new Fantasy F1 game online, with the announcement of their partnership with PlayON as their official Daily Fantasy Partner.

PlayON is an international sports entertainment company with registered customers in over 100 countries.

The partnership will allow Formula 1 to make a significant investment in fantasy sports with the aim to reach to a younger audience.

PlayON will also be intergrated into the new F1 OTT service, F1 TV.

As a result of their new partnership, F1 has launched two new Fantasy games for fans to take part in: Daily Fantasy Formula 1 and Traditional Fantasy Formula 1.

Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business at Formula 1, said the introduction of a fantasy sports game will give the opportunity to engage with younger fans.

“Formula 1 is continuously looking for ways to engage with new audiences, particularly in the digital space” said Arthofer

“Fantasy Sports is an exciting industry and offers us the opportunity to engage with a young and vibrant fan base. We believe in PlayON, its product, leadership, and its strict approach to regulation, only operating real-money games in territories that have a clearly established regulatory framework in place: this enables F1 to enter the daily fantasy market without concern over legality.

“We believe PlayON’s approach is the right one for long-term success in the industry.”

The founder and CEO of PlayON, Killian Jones, spoke ahead of the announcement and said he is pleased for PlayON to enter a partnership with F1 and aims to deliver the ultimate digital sports entertainment experience.

“PlayON is pleased to be entering this partnership with Formula 1 – the global appeal of Formula 1 makes it an ideal strategic partner” said Jones

“A key aspect of the deal relates to the live Formula 1 races being present on the PlayON platform. The combination of live sport and PlayON’s daily fantasy games will provide a fully immersive entertainment experience to our customers around the world. PlayON’s goal is to deliver the ultimate digital sports entertainment experience to sports fans and we look forward to working closely with the Formula 1 team in pursuit of this goal.

“In light of the regulatory environment around daily fantasy sports now being clearly established in multiple US states, PlayON today announces it will enter the US market in 2018 and will establish a US office to fuel our expansion efforts in North America.”