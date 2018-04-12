Foster pushing for overall podium after “perfect” start to the season.

Elite Motorsport’s Louis Foster is looking for an overall podium at Donington Park after enjoying a “perfect” start to his Ginetta Junior championship campaign at Brands Hatch.

Foster picked up two fourth place finishes and a pair of rookie wins from the opening round of the season, and leaves Brands Hatch fourth in the overall championship.

“It’s the perfect way to start the season, especially as I’m not sure Brands Hatch will be my strongest circuit,” said Foster.

“I feel good about my chances heading to Donington Park for the second round, where I hope we can build on these results and push for an overall podium finish.”

While race two was a case of keeping his car on track as the field spread out in the wet conditions, Foster had already proven he could put up a strong defense after coming under pressure from Luke Browning in race one.

“The first race was tough as Luke showed last year that he is a good driver, and I knew it would be difficult to keep him behind,” Foster explained.

“I had to make sure I put my car in the right position on every lap to defend the position and to do that for 17 laps is tough.

“To get the rookie win was great and then to double up in race two made the weekend even better.

“The race itself was quite similar to the Winter Series in that there were gaps in the field and I was pretty much left on my own. I had to make sure I didn’t lose concentration as it would be easy in that situation to make a silly mistake, and I just focused on bringing the car home to get the result.”

Foster heads to Brands Hatch top of the rookie class and just 22 points behind championship leader Adam Smalley.