Frederic Vasseur Very Pleased With “Great Achievement” In Azerbaijan

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team principal Frederic Vasseur says today’s result at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a great achievement for the team.

Charles Leclerc came through the field to finish in sixth place, scoring his first Formula 1 points in only his fourth race, and even had a sniff at a possible podium when Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel were close to the Monegasque driver in the final stages of the race.

Marcus Ericsson finished the race in eleventh having been affected by a opening lap incident. But the Swedish driver showed pace and clawed his way back to finish outside of the points.

Vasseur says today the team are very pleased with how they’ve performed over the weekend.

“We are very pleased with the job that we have done this whole weekend starting from Friday and then a good qualifying session” said Vasseur.

“Charles scored his first points in Formula 1 today, finishing in P6. He had a strong pace and did a consistent job. It was a huge step for him to make and he can be proud of what he has achieved.

“Marcus put up a good fight. He was involved in an incident at the beginning of the race, which set him back and made it tough for him, however, he managed to recover and catch up with the midfield.

“He finally finished in P11 and was very close to scoring points.”

Leclerc’s sixth place is the team’s best result since the Italian Grand Prix where Felipe Nasr finished sixth in the race.

The pace shown by Sauber was impressive with both cars beating both Haas F1 Team‘s cars, who are powered by the same Ferrari engine and Vasseur says that the team need to focus to continue the good work they’ve shown so far.

“It is a great achievement for the team, not only for the points but also for the pace shown especially in the first stint. Now we have to stay focused in order to continue this good work.”