Grand Prix of Alabama interrupted by heavy rain, race to be completed on Monday

The conclusion of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Alabama will take place on Monday after heavy rain caused major disruption to the event on Sunday. Just twenty-two laps of the scheduled ninety were run, a majority of which took place under the safety car due to the severity of the rain.

After two red flag periods due to the rain, amounting to a total stoppage time of well over two hours, the decision was made by the race stewards to postpone the rest of the race until 16:30 PM UK time (11:30 AM Eastern).

During the opening twenty-two laps, many of the Verizon IndyCar Series drivers struggled to keep themselves pointing in the right direction. Most notably on a race restart on lap seventeen, race leader Josef Newgarden almost lost control when he ran over a puddle on the start/finish straight, with his Team Penske team-mate Will Power then being sent spinning into the pit-wall seconds later.

Many other drivers also found themselves in strife during the first part of the race. Marco Andretti was one of the early spinners, with Graham Rahal also spinning later on whilst following the safety car; such was the treacherousness of the conditions on the Alabama track. Additionally, Carlin‘s Charlie Kimball found himself back in the garage sooner than he would have liked after reportedly being sent into the barrier after contact with Ed Jones.

As things stand heading into tomorrow’s conclusion, pole-sitter Josef Newgarden continues to lead the way, with Dale Coyne Racing‘s Sebastien Bourdais now in second place after Power’s spin. Andretti Autosport‘s Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi will get back underway tomorrow in third and fourth respectively, with James Hinchcliffe in fifth.

For Hinchcliffe, it was perhaps wetter in the cockpit of his #5 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda than any other drivers car, as he, unfortunately, added his name to the list of racing drivers who have had to go to the toilet whilst in their car. He’ll be hoping that tomorrow’s resumption of the race will see him gain places whilst also keeping his overalls dry.

Rookie’s Zach Veach and Robert Wickens will restart from sixth and seventh tomorrow, with Takuma Sato eighth ahead of the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers of Scott Dixon and Ed Jones, who will complete the top ten.