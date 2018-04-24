Haas Stability Bringing the Best out of Magnussen – Steiner

Kevin Magnussen’s strong start to the season has been attributed to being with the Haas F1 Team for a second consecutive season, according to his team principal Guenther Steiner.

It is the first time in his career when the Dane has been able to remain with the same team for a second season, having spent one year racing with both the McLaren F1 Team and the Renault Sport Formula One Team before finding his way to Haas ahead of the 2017 season.

And Steiner feels the stability and continuality of remaining with the team has given Magnussen a lot of confidence, and it is showing with two points finishes in the opening three races of 2018.

“I think being with us for two years now has a lot to do with it,” said Steiner. “The first year, he figured out everybody. He knows who is who. He likes the atmosphere around the team. He hasn’t had this before and, now, coming into the second season is something new, and it’s helped pull the talent out of him.

“He likes the car and the car is good and that combination has given him confidence. He doesn’t have to overdo things. He believes in himself that he can do a good job with a good car.”

Magnussen himself agrees that remaining with the team has made a big difference to him, and the experience of 2017 has given him the chance to prepare properly for the next campaign.

“The main thing is that we have a good car, a better car this year,” said Magnussen. “I also think it makes a big difference that I’m with the same team for a second year, having that continuity.

“You have a totally different preparation and some experience to rely on.”