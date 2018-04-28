Hoggard and Pasma share poles at Donington

Johnathan Hoggard and Patrik Pasma share British Formula 4 poles at Donington Park.

Hoggard beat Arden team-mates Dennis Hauger and Pasma to the top of the order in qualifying, but his second fastest time was only good enough for second on the grid for race three, where Pasma will start on pole.

Hoggard, Pasma, and Hauger spent the entire 20 minute session swapping places at the top of the order, gradually lowering the best time on the wet Donington Park circuit to just 1m24.357s.

Despite having a number of laps removed after exceeding track limits, Pasma finished the session second quickest, just 0.054s off Hoggard’s best time.

After a strong start to the session, Hauger dropped down to P3, half a second behind Hoggard.

Behind the trio it was a mixed up order. Race winner Sebastian Priaulx could only manage fourth quickest, ahead of Hampus Ericsson and Jack Doohan.

Kiren Jewiss, third in the championship standings, spent most of the session in the bottom half of the order, but jumped up to seventh with his final lap of the session, 1.242s slower than Hoggard’s best time.

Josh Skelton and Paavo Tonteri took eighth and ninth ahead of championship leader Ayrton Simmons.

Simmons’ second best lap time faired slightly better. He’ll start P8 on the grid for race three, just behind Ericsson.