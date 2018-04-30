Horner Places “No Blame” On Ricciardo, Verstappen Crash in Baku

Christian Horner has placed “no blame” on either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen following their race-ending collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Both Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s clashed into each other at Turn one when Ricciardo attempted a pass on Verstappen, only for the Dutch driver to close the gap which resulted in the Australian crashing into the back of Verstappen.

The pair raced closely with one another for position, making daring overtakes and even touching before their incident occurred.

Reflecting on what has been a bad day for the Milton Keynes based team, Red Bull’s team principal Horner says the incident is hugely disappointing for the team.

“It was a really frustrating race for the Team today” said Horner.

“After some hard racing between the two drivers throughout the Grand Prix, unfortunately, contact was made after the pitstop resulting in the retirement of both cars. Obviously, for the Team it is hugely disappointing.”

This isn’t the first time Red Bull have encountered an issue over two of their drivers hitting each other. The Turkish Grand Prix in 2010 where Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel clash taking the German out of the race. To avoid a repeat of that, team orders were placed but in the last few years, have lighten down to allow their drivers to race.

Horner has said allowing their drivers to race over the last two years has worked with great effect and has pointed no finger over the incident, but insisted that they don’t repeat this again.

“We allow our drivers to race wheel-to-wheel, which they have done to great effect during the last two years” Horner continued.

“Unfortunately, today has happened and there is no blame apportioned to either side. It is hugely frustrating for the Team and the drivers have apologised. The most important thing is to learn from today and ensure that we avoid a repeat situation.”